WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion Ric Flair has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is set to begin treatment next week.

People.com was the first media outlet to report the news after talking exclusively with the multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend.

“This is the second time in three years that I’ve had to deal with skin cancer,” Flair shared. “I’ll be starting treatment next week.”

Our thoughts are with Flair and his loved ones during this time.