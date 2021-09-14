While speaking to Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast, Ric Flair shared his thoughts on Dark Side of the Ring’s upcoming episode about the Plane Ride From Hell.

The episode will air this Thursday and features stories involving the likes of Ric Flair, Curt Hennig (Mr. Perfect), Brock Lesnar, Dustin Rhodes, Michael Hayes, John Layfield and more.

Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant on the trip. Here is what he had to say:

“God, I’ve heard about it too. Just when things are going good for me. Listen, you [Renee Paquette] put me on your podcast after. We’ll see how it plays out, because I was there and I don’t care whose name I gotta drop if the heat falls on me. I know who was where and what and who and what took place. I know the whole story.”

