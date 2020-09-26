On Pro Wrestling Rarities via Thuzio, Ric Flair spoke about returning to the WWE after they implemented the new standard of written promos. Flair, known for being one of the best to cut a promo off the top of his head, said he struggled to adapt to the change. He notes that playing to the crowd is hard when you’re supposed to stick to a script.

One of the reasons I had a tough time when I first went to WWE is they wanted me to say what they were saying. I couldn’t do it. I understand as the business changed you have to memorize the PPV name, the theme and the date which when you’re rolling it’s hard to come up with this. Everything has a theme to it. I got used to that, but when you get on a roll and you are literally playing off the emotions of the audience, why stop? I had fun doing it.

(Transcript credit: WrestlingNews.co)