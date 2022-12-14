Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked why he thinks about McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

As previously reported, McMahon feels he was given bad advice when he stepped down as Chairman and CEO in July. Also, the story added that former referee Rita Chatterton had filed a lawsuit for the alleged 1986 rape by McMahon, and he is accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011.

“Well, you know, you’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince McMahon. He’s entitled to whatever he wants, and I’m telling you, shame on the people that don’t think so. He built it. Nobody else built it. Nobody helped him. He fought every war. I mean, you’re talking about Eric (Bischoff) again, where Eric, you know, says they were the only competition, or that Eric is called a visionary for 83 weeks. Well, all Eric did, really, was use all of Turner’s money, not his own. He bought 83 weeks. He didn’t outsmart McMahon. He bought 83 weeks with somebody else’s money which eventually bankrupted the company.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription