WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be featured in a three-part docuseries to coincide with his last match later this month.

Starrcast announced today that “Ric Flair: The Last Match” will be narrated by Grammy-winning singer Darius Rucker, and will chronicle Flair’s career and preparation for the final match to take place during Starrcast V weekend in Nashville.

The three-part docuseries will premiere on Monday, July 11 at 6:05pm ET via the RicFlairsLastMatch.com website. It will then be available worldwide and for free via FITE beginning Wednesday, July 13 at 6pm ET. The remaining two episodes will then drop on Mondays at 6:05pm ET via the website, and then will be available for free on FITE the following Wednesdays at 6pm ET.

Starrcast confirmed on Twitter that this is separate from the special Flair doc that WWE announced in early June.

“I’ve had the bright lights on me my entire career, so it’s only fitting I bring the cameras along as I get ready to do it one last time,” Flair said in a press release issued today. “I’m putting everything I have into this last match, and I want the world to see it! WOOOOO!”

“I’ve had the absolute privilege of being with Ric during some of the most legendary runs of his career,” Jim Crockett Promotions President David Crockett said. “This series is going to give fans a real perspective of what Ric’s career has meant to my family and the entire wrestling business. And it’s going to show the love and drive Ric is bringing to his final match.”

“’Ric Flair: The Last Match’ is one of the most unique and in-depth shows that we have had the honor of producing,” FITE COO Michael Weber said. “Whenever you are working with a legend like Ric Flair, you need to bring your best, and I am extremely proud of the effort our team put in to making this series happen.”

There is still no word yet on who The Nature Boy will face and/or team with that night. A press conference for the big one night only JCP event was held late last month, but Flair’s match was still not confirmed, or even teased. You can click here for our recap from the press conference, along with Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the docuseries trailer:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

🚨 First Episode Is Dropping Monday, July 11th! 🚨 Join Me On My Journey To My Last Match! New Episodes Every Monday At 6:05 ET! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/T5Qc1ErvTu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 8, 2022

“Ric Flair: The Last Match” Announcing a three-part docuseries chronicling @RicFlairNatrBoy’s career and the preparation for his final match. Narrated by @dariusrucker, the series debuts Monday, July 11 @ 6:05pm ET at https://t.co/lpsNINiU4whttps://t.co/abJ7T6wpLM #STARRCAST pic.twitter.com/j3VWm6vltR — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 8, 2022

