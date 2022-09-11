Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he spoke about Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event. He thinks WWE made the right call by having Reigns go over.

“It’s not that Drew didn’t deserve to win but if you’re gonna get eventually if that’s the plan, which we all hope it is and I’m sure the company hopes it is. I’m assuming the company, never hope or assume anything, but if the plan is The Rock and Roman I just think the words ‘Heavyweight Championship’ are very important in that match.” “And I think taking the belt off Roman and taking nothing away from Drew, Drew could very easily carry it and be a good champion as well. But the big match for the company, maybe one of the biggest of all time, obviously is Rock, if he elects to do that and Roman. So the way they did it didn’t hurt Drew at all. And Drew, you know, he’s always gonna be great.”

