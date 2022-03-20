Ric Flair talked about WrestleMania being split into two nights instead of the traditional one-night show during the latest episode of his “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored.”

Flair gave an example of WrestleMania 35 going too long in 2019 and noted his preference of having more wrestling.

“The Super Bowl is 4 hours long, or four and a half, and WrestleMania in New York was until 1:15 in the morning,” Flair said. “I guess we’ll see how it goes, but for me, it’s two days, which I love. The more wrestling the better for me. I think two days of wrestling is great. If it gives more kids an opportunity to say they were at WrestleMania, which is a big, big deal because there are so many football players that say they’ve never been to the Super Bowl. They make all this money and have never been to a Super Bowl.” “I tell Ashley (Charlotte) all the time that this is so damn big to be main-eventing WrestleMania. I never did. I was the co-main event. If my career is considered great, good, or whatever, I never main-evented WrestleMania. I main-evented 10 Starrcades, which doesn’t mean anything compared to WrestleMania. In my mind it does, but it’s not the same.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription