Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend opened up on why he prefers WrestleMania to be a two-day event:

“After the New York WrestleMania when Charlotte, Becky, and Ronda went into the ring at 12:30 at night, I’m sold on the two-day event.”

Flair also talked about why WWE can’t make the event shorter and be one day:

“By design, it’s to get as much talent in that position, and they deserve to be. They work hard all year long. Everybody that’s been part of the show on a regular basis deserves to be at Mania. That’s the simple explanation on my part. If you’re on TV every week, you’re there, and you’re worried and nervous that you’re not going to be on the show, the chances are greater that you’re going to be part of the show now in some capacity. It’s something for them to remember for the rest of their lives being at WrestleMania.”

