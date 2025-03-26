Ric Flair is all in on WWE’s decision to turn John Cena heel.

In WWE’s history books, Flair and Cena share the record for the most World Championship reigns, each holding 16 titles. However, Cena has an opportunity to surpass Flair next month when he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. This event marks Cena’s final WrestleMania appearance, and he’ll be stepping into the ring as a villain after siding with The Rock and attacking Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Flair expressed his enthusiasm for Cena’s character shift, calling it one of WWE’s best creative moves in recent memory.

“I love it,” Flair said. “I tell ya, I think it’s the coolest thing they could have done. I think it’s great. As a matter of fact, I was hoping he was going to win the Royal Rumble. I mean, that was a great finish there too, you know? So I’m excited for him.”

During the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match, Cena made it to the final two before being eliminated by Jey Uso. However, he secured his spot at WrestleMania by winning at Elimination Chamber.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Cena took a direct shot at Flair, vowing to make the WWE Universe forget about “The Nature Boy” once he claims the all-time World title record. Cena boldly stated that he plans to defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania and retire as champion when he ends his in-ring career this December.

Flair addressed Cena’s comments during his interview with TMZ Sports.

“You know the saying, they’re talking about you, you’re doing something right,” Flair said.

The 76-year-old wrestling legend will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend, where his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is set for a marquee match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Flair didn’t hold back in praising his daughter, calling her the greatest female wrestler ever and arguing that she might be the best in the business today. He added that while Charlotte has the ability to play a babyface, her true strength lies in being a dominant heel.