Ric Flair is adamant that the SmackDown Women’s Championship matchup headlined night one of WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Nature Boy spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he explained why his daughter, Charlotte Flair, should be in the main event against this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Riley. The former 16-time world champion believes the stakes of that matchup are bigger than that of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Usos, which is why he would put it on last. Check out his full thoughts below.

Thinks Rhea and Charlotte should headline over The Bloodline tag team match:

I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There’s no way you can’t… as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there’s no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship [match], that someone won the Royal Rumble. I’ve seen things like that happen before, but I don’t anticipate that being the case.

Says the Royal Rumble winner/world title match should always headline:

I think the women’s championship [match], the fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble, which is a huge event, it’s the [way] to getting to pick the champion you want to wrestle from SmackDown or Raw, and Rhea picked Charlotte. I would have to think that would be the main event. But that match will be very entertaining.

Says regardless he’s really excited for Mania this year:

It’s LA. It doesn’t get any bigger. We were out there a long time ago, and I thought to myself, ‘This is cool,’ but now they’ve got the SoFi Stadium and sold out both nights. I’m really excited. But to answer that question, I would hope the main event would be [Charlotte] and Rhea.

The Nature Boy was recently in headlines when former ROH owner Cary Silkin called him out for no-showing several ROH events back in 2009, adding that he owes Silkin $40,000 dollars. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)