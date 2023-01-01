Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair revealed that he thinks Roman Reigns lost respect for him after Flair constantly took shots at Becky Lynch. This was when he traded words with Lynch over her and WWE using The Man nickname, a term he coined decades ago and holds the trademark rights to.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns. Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I think people, I heard that he… and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ and I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Oh man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

