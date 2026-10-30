Ric Flair has a message for those questioning how he’s managed to survive everything he’s been through over the years.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently made headlines after suffering a fall outside a restaurant in Florida, which resulted in a trip to the hospital. Flair subsequently revealed that he would require another surgery, with a possible skin graft also being discussed.

On Friday, October 30, “The Nature Boy” took to social media to address those expressing concerns about his health, pointing to the numerous physical challenges he has overcome throughout his legendary wrestling career.

“The question I keep getting asked is — how am I still alive? After 5,000 matches with 2,400 of them being one hour draws and 5 90 minute bouts. Round trip to Japan, 24 hours, only to wrestle three one hour draws. Airplane crash, 31 days in the ICU and 14 days on life support. 35 days in rehab. And you are worried about me falling down and hitting my eye? WTF.”

Flair, 77, has dealt with several serious health scares over the years, including a life-threatening hospitalization in 2017 that required extensive medical treatment.

Despite his recent setback, the wrestling legend appears determined to brush off concerns about his condition.

Flair remains under contract with AEW and has continued making public appearances while occasionally commenting on the wrestling business through social media and interviews.