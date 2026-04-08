Ric Flair is striking a much calmer tone following his recent comments about being removed from Roots of Fight.

As noted, Flair took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that his association with the brand had come to an end. At the time, “The Nature Boy” claimed the decision was made at the request of WWE, even going as far as to suggest the company was attempting to “destroy his legacy”.

That tone has quickly shifted.

In a follow-up video shared on Wednesday (see below), Flair admitted that while he was initially upset, he now understands the business side of the situation and is no longer harboring any ill will toward WWE.

A different perspective now.

Flair also took time to publicly thank Roots of Fight for the partnership and the opportunity to represent the brand over the years.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank Roots of Fight for letting me represent them over the years,” Flair said. “It’s a pretty cool thing to have. It’s not as cool as being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’d be amazed at how many people admire and respect this brand. I think I’ve represented it well. People love it. I’m proud to have been part of the organization.”

He continued by acknowledging the realities of business decisions, even when they don’t go his way.

“I’m not even mad at the people that took it away from me,” he continued. “I was at first, but I understand business, and business comes first. You always want to think that they’ll make an exception, but sometimes exceptions just can’t be made. So Roots of Fight, thank you for the honor and the privilege of representing you. And I look forward to seeing the next member of a great team. God bless. Thank you.”

Ric Flair is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, which is believed to be a contributing factor in the end of his Roots of Fight affiliation.