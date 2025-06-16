Another update has surfaced regarding Ric Flair’s ongoing battle with cancer.

On Monday morning, “The Nature Boy” surfaced on social media to announce that he has been forced to cancel his scheduled appearance this week.

“To all my dear friends and fans — I am so sorry that I will not be able to see you Tuesday,” Flair wrote via X. “I have health issues that I need to attend to, as I have procrastinated putting my health first in the past.”

Flair continued, “Melanoma, I have found out, is nothing to play with. I promise to see you ASAP. Please continue to love Ric Flair Drip, as Ric Flair Drip loves you.”