Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend gave some high praise to AEW star Darby Allin.

“There’s nothing you can say but good,” Flair said. “He’s a kamikaze pilot! When I watched him do that thing and dive off the rope backwards with his hands at his side, the first time I saw him do it I came out of my chair.”

“The thing I thought last week with Sting and Darby Allin and Billy Gunn and his boys, I thought it was fantastic. How proud do you think Billy Gunn is of those two boys, huh? And Billy looks like he’s 35 years old. And he’s a very, very nice guy. Very humble,” Flair continued to say about Darby Allin.

“I just hope that when he’s 35-years-old he can walk. That’s what I used to tell [Mick] Foley.”