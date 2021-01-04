WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sat down with Kevin Hart on the season finale of “Cold as Balls” to discuss a wide range of topics.

Hart is good friends with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the two actors have starred in many movies together. During this interview, Hart asked Flair whether he thinks “The Rock f–king sucks.”

“He’s the deal,” Flair stated. “He is the deal. [Hart talks about The Rock wrestling in Flair’s era], They would’ve had to built new arenas. When I see him, he’s so damn entertaining. He’s got skills where he can sing. He can play an instrument. I didn’t have that, but I had that energy.”

