On the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and how dominant of a career the former two-time Universal champion has had. The Nature Boy declares that Goldberg was a big money draw during his days in WCW, as well as in his latest stint with WWE. Highlights are below.

How good Goldberg looked during his early WCW days:

“Bill’s look was so awesome and it was just at the right time. He came out, he was different from everybody, his music, his entrance, but the fans were conditioned to know they were going to see something that was action packed with Bill, whether it was 10 seconds or 10 minutes, something big was going to happen.”

On Goldberg’s first run with WWE:

“I was kind of involved in that because Vince asked me if I thought Bill could succeed up there and I said most definitely. I don’t think his first run was as good as this last run. He took time off. When he came the last time, Shawn, Hunter, myself, Dave (Batista), the first time, they had a ton of guys to feed Bill. I probably wrestled Bill more times in WWE when I was in my 50s than I did in the ‘90s in WCW. We all fed Bill, but it was a pleasure to do it. Bill was a good guy.”

Says Goldberg has done a great job in his returns since 2016:

“I think he left on not that good of terms the first time, but he came back this time. The guys that made a name for themselves that mean something, 10 years after they’ve been removed and can go back and mean something, those are the guys that are special and the fans should recognize that. Whether they like their work, whether they’re critical of it or not, they deserve it and Bill has made himself worth it every time he’s come back.”

Says Goldberg was a big draw:

“He drew money. Five star matches mean nothing if you’re not drawing money. We’ve seen a lot of five star matches that don’t draw money.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)