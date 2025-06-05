Ric Flair has fired back at his critics — including Dutch Mantell — in a new post on social media. Flair has been under fire following a controversial tweet in which he referred to Jim Ross as an “attention seeker” amid Ross’s cancer diagnosis, a comment Flair later claimed was meant as a joke.

On a recent edition of his “Storytime with Dutch Mantell” podcast, Dutch Mantell slammed Flair, telling him to “shut up” and calling him a “d*ck.” Flair responded on Twitter, firing back at Mantell with the following tweet,

“Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion. But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health. You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel. Please Stay Strong!”

He would later add the following,

“I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous.”

Thekla has arrived in AEW.

Making her in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Thekla scored a decisive victory over Lady Frost by forcing her to tap out to the Death Trap submission.

After the match, Thekla kept up the assault — until Queen Aminata rushed to the ring to make the save.

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are set to collide once again.

Tony Khan has officially announced that Omega and Okada will face off at AEW All In 2025, with both Omega’s AEW International Championship and Okada’s AEW Continental Championship up for grabs.

Their clash was set in motion at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, where the two legends had a tense face-off. The standoff ended with Okada narrowly escaping the One-Winged Angel—setting the stage for another epic chapter in their rivalry.