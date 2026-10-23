Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized following a fall outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

According to a new report from TMZ, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer suffered injuries to his face and head after falling outside a Wagamama restaurant on Friday morning, October 23.

The report states that Flair had been spending time at the restaurant when he got up from the bar, left his phone and drink behind, and walked across the street.

“While outside, our sources say Ric suddenly fell and injured his face,” TMZ reported. “A photo TMZ has obtained shows emergency medical personnel gathered around Ric.”

Additional details indicate that Flair suffered cuts to his head and eye, resulting in significant bleeding.

“We’re told Ric cut his head and eye open during the fall … and his eye was bleeding extensively. He may also have a concussion,” the report continued.

Flair was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The extent of his injuries and his current condition have not been confirmed.

The incident comes just hours after Flair revealed that he is dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

Earlier on Friday, Flair announced that he was canceling a scheduled appearance at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle due to travel restrictions imposed by his doctors.

Flair explained that he had been advised to limit his travel to three or four hours while recovering, noting that blood clots can be life-threatening.

There is currently no indication that Friday’s fall was connected to his previously disclosed health issue.

We will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.