Last week, Ric Flair noted on his To Be The Man podcast that he is ‘begging to do it again’ regarding his last match.

Flair recently talked about this and clarified that he was talking about wanting to redo the match, not actually wrestle again.

The ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event took place on July 31, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four.

“I don’t know why they keep saying I’m begging for another match,” Flair said. “What I have said to you repeatedly is I wish I could redo that match. I’m not begging for another match. I don’t want to wrestle again. I have no desire. I wish I had that match to do over again is what I’ve said repeatedly.”

