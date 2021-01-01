Speaking with WWE UK, Ric Flair talked about his belief that Booker T could still wrestle today.

The WWE Hall of Famer has greatly reduced his schedule in recent years and hasn’t worked a match in WWE in quite some time. However, Flair thinks Booker T staying in shape could change things.

“Well, I think Booker T could wrestle right now. He stays in phenomenal condition. I don’t think he has any injuries I’m aware of that could keep him out of the ring. He had a phenomenal career not only in a Tag Team with his brother but obviously individually he excelled. Tremendous athlete, tremendous guy, a heart of gold. I wasn’t in the ring with him that much, he was more involved with Harlem Heat when I was still actively wrestling.”

