Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he addressed whether he will wrestle again after seeing that Ricky Steamboat is having another match.

Steamboat will be teaming with FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that Arn Anderson will manage at a Big Time Wrestling show on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena.

Steamboat declined to be part of Ric Flair’s last match at Starrcast V in July. Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Lethal.

“When I say it inspires me to want to do it again, it’s not that I couldn’t. I will stand by this. I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match, and I don’t want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again, but I got myself into good shape. Then I made what turned out to be a drastic mistake by not hydrating, but I feel great. I feel like as long as you’re healthy, you should do what you want to do when you get to my age. I mean, you know, I feel like we limit ourselves to what people think we should be doing sometimes as opposed to what we’re doing. What the hell? I can do that and probably better’, and he probably will. You know he’ll look better. He always has and always will.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription