Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary.

“I’m pissed off at Eric,” Flair said. “Everybody wants to think there was animosity with me and Hulk. Hulk didn’t sign my checks, Eric did. Eric f**ked me everytime he turned around. When he sees my documentary, he is still a prick in it. He’s still a prick. He’s an arrogant prick.”

Conrad Thompson said he couldn’t wait to put Ric and Eric together at a Starrcast event.

Flair said, “You got to see what he says to me in this, and then they go, ‘He said a lot of good things Ric. Well, this kind of fits the narrative.’ I said, ‘It sure did. It’s dead on. He’s just a prick. I’d love to do it one on one.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription