WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been added back to the signature opening video for WWE programming.

Flair was removed from the open during the fallout from ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” last year. However, he was added back to the opening video beginning with tonight’s RAW episode.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter tonight after RAW began and gave thanks to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for giving him back his dignity and his life.

“The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw,” Flair wrote.

We noted back on June 1 how Flair and WWE have partnered with FOX Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi for “an unprecedented 2 hour documentary” that will be released at a later date. The doc will feature “never-before-revealed history” about Flair.

Flair being added back to the WWE intro and the new documentary announced in June came after he was granted his release back on August 3 of last year. Flair had just signed that WWE contract in May 2020, and now it looks like the working relationship between the two sides has been somewhat repaired.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Flair and WWE. Below is the full tweet from Flair:

The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 5, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.