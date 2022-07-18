The “final opponent” for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to be revealed tonight.

Flair took to Twitter to tease that he may be facing a WWE RAW Superstar in his final bout, which is scheduled for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

“On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw,” Flair wrote. “And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch.”

The opponent is scheduled to be revealed during episode 2 of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” docuseries, which will premiere on FITE and the ricflairslastmatch.com website.

There’s still no word yet on who Flair will be wrestling, but The Nature Boy is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Flair is hurt, the injury is not expected to interfere with his final match later this month.

There have been many rumors on potential partners and opponents for Flair’s final match in Nashville during Starrcast V weekend, but this is the first we’ve heard of a WWE Superstar being teased. WWE recently added Flair back to their TV intro, and a special Flair doc was announced by WWE in early June.

You can see Flair’s full tweet below, along with the first part of the docuseries that came out last week. A press conference for the big one night only JCP event was held late last month, but Flair’s match was not confirmed, or even teased. You can click here for our recap from the press conference, along with Flair’s interesting comments on his health for the match.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the current card for the JCP event:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

