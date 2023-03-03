Ric Flair has nothing but great things to say about Logan and Jake Paul.

The Nature Boy spoke about the Pauls on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he credits the brothers for doing one thing better than some full-time wrestlers, draw money.

Both of those kids are better than some of the guys that do it full-time for a living. I’ll stand by that comment all day long. Until you told me last week that Shawn was training Logan, which now makes sense, I thought, ‘God, the guy’s just got incredible, natural ability. I think they’re big and they draw money. That’s all there is to it. Draw money.

Logan Paul, who has been working with WWE for a year, is most likely headed for a showdown with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile Jake, who is coming off of his first professional boxing loss, has expressed his interest in doing something with WWE as long as it doesn’t affect his fight career.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)