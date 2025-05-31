WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sparked controversy today after posting a sharp message aimed at legendary commentator Jim Ross, seemingly reigniting a long-standing feud between the two iconic figures.

In a statement shared on social media, Flair wrote, “Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ”

While Flair has deleted that tweet, he has since added the following, “If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!”

The jab comes just days after the 73-year-old Ross revealed he had undergone successful surgery for colon cancer and was beginning his rehabilitation. Ross has battled cancer before, previously undergoing treatment for skin cancer.

Flair’s latest comments have drawn immediate backlash, with many in the wrestling world criticizing the timing of the remark, given Ross’s health challenges. The underlying tension between the two dates back over a decade.

Their relationship notably soured after an infamous incident in August 2013 during a WWE 2K14 promotional panel at SummerSlam weekend. Ross hosted the event, which included several wrestling legends, among them a reportedly intoxicated Ric Flair — still reeling from the death of his son, Reid. Flair went off-script multiple times, making controversial and unscripted remarks. WWE officials deemed the panel chaotic and unprofessional, placing the blame on Ross for failing to keep things under control. Not long after, WWE announced Ross’s “retirement” — a move widely understood to be fallout from the event.

Though Ross has accepted responsibility for the panel going off the rails, he’s also publicly expressed that WWE put Flair in a difficult position at a sensitive time.

However, more recent comments Ross made during the documentary series Dark Side of the Ring are said to have further strained their relationship.

The immediate cause of Flair’s post remains unclear, but the message has rekindled attention on the fractured bond between two of wrestling’s most respected veterans. With reactions pouring in from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, it’s clear that this decades-long feud is far from resolved.

If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2025

A former WWE star now competing in AEW has come to the defense of a current SmackDown talent following his recent defeat.

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured the final qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Naomi and Andrade secured their spots in the June 7 event after respective victories.

In a Triple Threat match, Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes and United States Champion Jacob Fatu to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Following the bout, AEW’s Ricochet responded to a fan on Twitter who was frustrated with Hayes’ continued losses. He wrote,

“He works for WWE. That is the prize. That is the reward. Shouldn’t that be enough? He works for the biggest promotion in the world. They make the most money and get the most views. That should be enough… What does he want, more? Sounds selfish to me.”

The remarks appear to echo a mindset Ricochet encountered during his own WWE tenure. Notably, he let his WWE contract expire in June 2024 and debuted for AEW just two months later at All In: London.