Despite teasing “one more match” in recent weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair now says that he isn’t planning to “ever” wrestle again.

Taking to Twitter, The Nature Boy announced that he’s not planning to wrestle in the future. He wrote,

“No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day!”

No Return To The Ring Ever! Thankful For The Great Health And The Conditioning That Would Allow Me To. @BRONSONISHERE Couldn’t Tsunami Me On His Best Day! pic.twitter.com/89SFvETI8f — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 7, 2025

Corey Graves made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil to call the action alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

And finally, Santino Marella and Snoop Dogg smoked some weed together at WrestleMania 24, and Marella recently appeared on the “No Name Wrestling Podcast” to comment on his interaction with the famed rapper. He said,

“It was my first WrestleMania, and I’m doing something with Snoop. So I get there, and I’m walking around. It’s a different atmosphere. The catering’s a little extra nice, everyone’s in a great mood. Everyone’s happy, and they go, ‘Yeah, can you please go to Snoop Dogg’s bus and just talk briefly about what you’re gonna be doing later?’”

He continued, “As I walked on the bus, I was greeted with a blunt. I was like, okay. It’s Snoop Dogg, right, you’re not gonna say no [laughs], so I smoked with him. I don’t know what kind of weed he has, but I was in the best mood ever. I was walking around [smiling], it’s very euphoric, uplifting weed. I just had a permanent smile on my face all day. I went right to catering.”