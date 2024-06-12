Ric Flair comments on the death of WCW once again.

Yesterday, the Nature Boy made headlines when he called out Jim Herd, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo on social media, blaming the three for WCW going out of business back in 2001. Flair’s comments lined up with the release of VICE TV’s ‘Who Killed WCW?’ documentary series, which had its second episode premiere last night.

Today, Flair apologizes for his comments on Herd, Bischoff, and Russo, adding that he will be joining Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast to discuss their differences.

A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!

Flair was a huge part of WCW in its heyday, and held its world championship title multiple times. The promotion was sold to Vince McMahon and WWE in 2001. Its entire library is now available on the WWE Network on Peacock.