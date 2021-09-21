WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has issued a follow-up statement to the allegations made against him on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode that aired on the infamous WWE Plane Ride from Hell last Thursday night. You can click here to read the initial statement. The follow-up statement reads like this:

To clarify, the “helicopter” as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years). I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I’ve spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right. I condemn sexual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I’ve made some terrible decisions, but I’ve never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period.

As we’ve noted, Flair has received significant backlash over his behavior during the flight, which was publicized again last Thursday on DSOTR. Tommy Dreamer has also received heat for his defense of Flair. You can click here for details on the backlash, and click here for news on Flair’s Car Shield ad campaign being paused, and click here for news on Flair losing a booking. Tommy Dreamer was suspended by Impact Wrestling for his comments on Flair made during the episode, as detailed here. Dreamer’s statement can be read here. You can click here for a new report on Dreamer being pulled from his gig as a Busted Open Radio co-host.

