WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bret Hart have both publicly confirmed that there is no heat between the two.

As noted earlier today at this link, Hart issued a Twitter statement to address recent comments made by Flair. He also said they have cleared the air, and are friends.

In an update, Flair tweeted this afternoon and revealed that they just spoke again.

“Bret, I’m Glad We Spoke! In This Crazy World Of Social Media, You Never Know What To Believe. Maybe I Was Just Frustrated Because I Could Never Catch One On You, So I’ll Just Tap Out Again And Hope That My Line Is Longer Than Yours At The Next Comic Con. @BretHart,” Flair wrote.

You can see their full tweets below. The recent interview comments from both men can be found at the link mentioned above.

Bret, I’m Glad We Spoke! In This Crazy World Of Social Media, You Never Know What To Believe. Maybe I Was Just Frustrated Because I Could Never Catch One On You, So I’ll Just Tap Out Again And Hope That My Line Is Longer Than Yours At The Next Comic Con. @BretHart pic.twitter.com/myRhqaWzwT — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 14, 2021

I very, very rarely do wrestling podcasts, and I'm aware of what interviews I have done since the pandemic started. Anyone that is advertising that I did their podcast recently is flat out lying. For the record, I reached out to Ric and we’ve cleared the air with each other. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 14, 2021

I consider Ric a friend of mine and, considering I have very few friends left in the business, I want to keep it that way. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 14, 2021

