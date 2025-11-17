Ric Flair surfaced via social media on Monday to comment on not appearing on last Wednesday’s special ‘Blood & Guts’ episode of AEW Dynamite despite being advertised.

“I want to apologize to everyone for having to leave the AEW show early last Wednesday due to my rotator cuff injury,” Flair wrote via his official X account on Monday morning. “I appreciate Tony Khan giving me the opportunity to be on the show.”

Flair continued, writing about his experience at the show before leaving.

“It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat,” he added. “I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I will be back up and running. I just want you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally.”

Where was “The Nature Boy” on Wednesday night? Heading into the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, the annual ‘Blood & Guts’ show from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were advertised to appear. Instead, the show only saw an appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who was ultimately attacked by FTR until Brodido ran out to make the save. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Ric Flair was in Greensboro, North Carolina for AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts on November 12, but did not appear on television as originally planned. According to Meltzer, Flair made a brief off-air appearance for the live crowd (see photos below) before leaving the building due to being in “a ton of pain” from a recent rotator cuff tear. There is no word yet on when or how Flair suffered the injury, but Meltzer noted that AEW officials had to make adjustments to the show, as Flair was originally scheduled to take part in an on-air segment, believed to be the one involving Ricky Steamboat and FTR. As recently as late July, Flair stated publicly that he was both pain-free and cancer-free. Despite his Woooo! Energy sponsorship deal wrapping up earlier this year, a deal that reportedly covered his AEW compensation, “The Nature Boy” has continued to remain under AEW employment. Flair last appeared on AEW programming earlier this year, when he paid tribute to longtime friend and former Four Horsemen member Steve “Mongo” McMichael following McMichael’s passing.

