Ric Flair made a recent appearance on the Wrestling Inc podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, he talked about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years and being an agent in WWE is a thankless job. Flair has been on WWE TV as of late for the storyline with Charlotte and Lacey Evans.
Here is what he had to say:
“I do like to offer suggestions, but I’ve learned through trial-and-error that I’m OK just agreeing to everything they’ve laid out. If it (any storyline) involves me intricately, I want to give input. But I am better off just listening. This business has changed a lot, you can’t make everyone happy. It’s a thankless job to be an agent.”