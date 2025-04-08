“The Nature Boy” is keeping himself busy these days.

Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair is featured in a new business venture dubbed the Global Gaming League, which also features T-Pain, Flavor Flav, Bryce Hall and others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release below.

Global Gaming League Raises $10 Million Funding Round to Revolutionize Gaming Entertainment

GGL Set to Systemize and Monetize the World’s Largest Untapped Entertainment Audience – the over 3 billion people who play video games worldwide

Las Vegas, NV (April 8, 2025): The Global Gaming League (GGL), a global gaming entertainment and media company, announced today the raise of $10 million dollars for its SAFE round led by Solyco Capital. GGL was founded by Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer and entrepreneur Clinton Sparks, in partnership with music icon T-Pain and tech visionary Jeff Hoffman (Priceline, UBid, Booking.com).

The Global Gaming League is a first of its kind multi-title gaming league with celebrity owned teams made up of four players each – high profile influencers, actors, athletes, artists, casual and professional gamers – who compete in live events playing everything from first person shooter, sports titles and fighting games to the latest releases and retro favorites. The GGL is not an esports league – it’s a gaming entertainment league that brings together every style of play and every kind of player. It’s multigenerational, multicultural, and converges gaming, music, sports, fashion, celebrity, competition and culture.

“There are over 3 billion gamers around the world,” said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of GGL. “But there’s still no centralized platform that gives everyday players the spotlight—while authentically connecting brands, celebrities, and competition in a way that’s truly entertaining. That’s where GGL comes in. Imagine the energy of the Super Bowl, the fandom of Comic-Con, and the culture of ComplexCon and Coachella. There is currently no place for investors to have any meaningful return on a gaming investment, brands to consistently get an ROI with gaming, publishers to expand their IP to new audiences, celebrities to have an authentic footprint in gaming and nothing set up for all gamers to build a career as a gamer, and have a chance to be recognized globally as true athletes. Until now.”

The GGL’s matches will take place at their state-of-the-art campus and arena in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world and the home of the Global Gaming League. GGL’s studio facility The Campus powered by Vū, is set to elevate the city’s connection with the video gaming community forever. It is the most technologically advanced studio in the area, boasting the largest wrap-around digital screen in the Western U.S. (second only to Sphere) and 43,000 square feet of space with everything for Hollywood-level film and television production and VIP events of all kinds. GGL delivers unforgettable experiences, high-impact sponsorship moments, and a new entertainment format where the audience is just as important as the action.

“Everybody games,” said T-Pain, GGL Director of Strategy and team owner. “67% of people between the ages of 5 and 90 game in some form—in fact, more people watch video gaming than any sport (short of the NFL). 46% of gamers are female, colleges give scholarships for gaming now. and the average gamer is 36 years old, despite most thinking it’s only for kids. Gaming is a faster, cheaper and safer path to success than traditional sports. ”

The Global Gaming League is providing real opportunity for gamers around the world to be drafted and earn a salary as a player on a celebrity owned team through the global nomination submission process where gamers can log on to globalgamingleague.com and sign up. Since announcing this, the league has over a quarter of a million entries to play for one of the celebrity-owned teams.

The first team owners to be revealed include:

* T-Pain – Grammy-winning artist and beloved voice in gaming culture

* Bryce Hall – Tik-Tok star, Bare Knuckle brawler and digital entrepreneur

* Flavor Flav – Hip hop legend, reality show icon, and official host of the 2024 Olympics.

* Ric Flair – 16-time world champion legendary professional wrestler known for his flamboyant personality and signature catchphrase, “Wooooo!”

GGL will be announcing more team owners in the coming weeks pulling from music, film, sports, fashion, social media and gaming.

Game time is the new prime time.

Gaming is projected to surpass $300 billion by 2026—outpacing TV, film, and music combined. But it’s not just the revenue—it’s the attention. Unlike traditional media, where viewers are distracted, multitasking, or skipping ads, gaming commands full focus. There’s no second screen. No passive scrolling. Just millions of fully immersed fans, locked in and actively engaged.

For brands, this isn’t just a new channel—it’s a new kind of consumer. One who’s not just watching, but participating. One who’s emotionally invested in the moment and wide open to authentic brand experiences that enhance gameplay rather than interrupt it. This is where advertising stops feeling like an ad—and starts becoming part of the story.

“Gaming is a blue ocean opportunity for brands, investors, and new business. Gamers spend 30% more on retail than non-gamers and that number goes up in key categories like automobiles, travel and technology,” said John Garcia, Founder and Managing Partner of Solyco Capital. “Gamers don’t just play—they influence. Today’s gamer spans generations and lifestyles. They watch, buy, and move culture. When I met Clinton Sparks and listened to his vision, I knew this wasn’t just another business idea—it’s a key future in media.”

More Than a League — A Launchpad for Talent, Education, and Opportunity

The launch also includes the GGL Academy—a first-of-its-kind initiative focused on empowering advancement through gaming education, career pathways, and scholarship opportunities. The Academy is built to train, mentor, and connect aspiring gamers, creators, and professionals to real-world roles across the gaming, entertainment, and tech industries.

Strategic partnerships with NYU, UNLV, and Syracuse are already underway, building a direct pipeline from the classroom to the arena. With 74% of Gen Z expressing interest in careers in gaming or digital media, GGL is creating the infrastructure to meet that demand—especially in underserved communities where access to opportunity has been historically limited.

“I came out of retirement for this,” said Jeff Hoffman, GGL Chairman of the Board. “Because this isn’t just about gaming—it’s about access. GGL has the power to connect cultures, build international bridges, uplift underserved communities and close age gaps. And it’s not just meaningful—it’s good business. We’re building a platform that can monetize at scale while making a positive impact. That’s rare, and that’s why I’m all in.”

Sparks adds, “The Global Gaming League is positioned to make gaming a household name in the same manner that the WWE did with wrestling and the UFC did with mixed martial arts, by systemizing and democratizing an industry that already exists with billions of users and hundreds of billions already being generated. Get familiar with the Global Gaming League.”