ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Greatest Wrestler of All Time Ric “Nature Boy” Flair E-Greeting Holograms Available on FameDays.com

VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an AugmentedReality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is proud to have all time wrestling champion Ric “Nature Boy” Flair as a hologram e-greeting on FameDays.com. Ric Flair is the Sixteen-time Wrestling Champion, Two-time Wrestling Hall of Famer, and has a significant following on Social Media including over 2 million on Instagram and 1 million on Twitter.

Using the FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy life-size hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and then share the content via social media. FameDays.com previously announced hologram entertainers and sports stars include Football Championship Superstar Von Miller, Baseball Hall of Fame Legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz, TV Star Blake Hortsmann, Professional Wrestler and Strongman Adam Scherr, Baseball Stars Johnny Damon & Pete Alonso, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus & Courtland Sutton.

FameDays.com is the next generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram e-greetings directly to fan locations. Metaverse e-greetings focused on virtual interactions with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers. When Famedays.com officially launches with a talent roster in April 2022, retail prices are anticipated to be in the range of $5 – $20 per each e-greeting message. E-Greetings available include Birthday, Anniversary, Holiday, SuperFan, Gender Reveal and more. FameDays.com is based upon the patented ImagineAR platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering instant immersive AR consumer and fan engagements.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated “When we decided to develop FameDays.com this past year, I would have never imagined that we would have already secured sports and entertainment legends Ric Flair, David Ortiz, Von Miller, Johnny Damon and Adam Scherr for our platform premiere. And with the launch in approximately 60 days (April 2022), I expect we will announce additional superstar and celebrity e-greeting holograms.”

The ImagineAR Company Virtual AGM date is June 8, 2022.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

