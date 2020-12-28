WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to TalkSport where the Nature Boy reflected on his famous promo on Carlito from an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2007. Flair reveals that shortly before he performed in the segment, he was chewed out by Chairman Vince McMahon, who told the former multi-time world champion to lead by example.

What happened was, I just got my ass chewed up by Vince McMahon, literally ten minutes before that. Vince chewed my ass out and told me I needed to lead by example, not worry about what I was doing, that if he was worried he would take care of me. But he had just worn my ass out.

Flair later added that his promo to Carlito was completely unscripted.

I walked back to the locker room and Bruce Prichard was there and he said, ‘We need you to do this promo’. I said, ‘No problem!’ That’s the truth, there was no script. And I gave him everything Vince gave me and more! He didn’t say anything! He wouldn’t say anything to me, his Dad and I are best friends!

Flair’s full interview can be found here. You can watch the promo he’s referring to below.