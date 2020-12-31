In a new interview with TalkSport the legendary Ric Flair looked back on his famous WrestleMania 24 retirement matchup against Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Hear what Flair had to say about it below.

Knowing that Shawn picked me as an opponent, God, I mean, the pressure was on but it was, you know, when it was over, it was so rewarding. People were going, ‘God, it was a great match,’ and to me, I was average at best, Shawn was great. I didn’t think it was great. But I think the emotion was at a very high level because it was real. You can’t ever act out or put emotion in places it’s not real. So it was very real for me, and it has been for years.

The bout, which many remember for its heartbreaking final moments, saw the Heartbreak Kid get the best of the Nature Boy, and marked Flair’s final matchup in WWE. Check out the full interview with TalkSport below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)