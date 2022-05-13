On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair shared stories of his times on the road with the Evolution faction, which consisted of himself, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista. Check out some of the Nature Boy’s tales in the highlights below.

Says Triple H didn’t go out and Orton strayed away so he and Batista were going out a lot:

Well, Hunter didn’t go out. Randy kind of strayed away because we were living pretty large. The best times I had was taking Dave Bautista to these country bars in these small towns and having Dave take off his shirt.

Jokes that Triple H spent more money on food than he did on booze:

The girls like Dave. Hunter spent more money on food than I spent on booze. You eat six New York Strips a day at thirty bucks apiece, that adds up.

