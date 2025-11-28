Hulk Hogan’s death at the age of 71 earlier this year is one of the biggest stories of the year.

By far.

During a recent appearance on the Double Coverage podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, Ric Flair made a big statement regarding the cause of the passing of “The Hulkster.”

According to “The Nature Boy,” what ultimately took the life of one of the biggest pro wrestling legends and pop culture icons of the past several generations was “street drugs.”

“I talked to him the day before he died,” Flair began. “I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend would go on to elaborate.

“When the doctor wouldn’t prescribe anymore, he was in so much pain,” he added. “And he had that neck surgery and it got infected so back in the hospital.”

Flair would go on to explain that Hogan turned to street drugs when his doctor refused to prescribe him any more pain medication.

“And then when the doctor would not prescribe any more pain medicine,” Flair continued. “They just couldn’t do it in all good conscience. “So they went and got the drugs off the street. His body just said, ‘You know what? Bingo. I can’t do it anymore.’

Ric Flair later claimed during the interview that he believes the news regarding the real reason for Hulk Hogan’s cause of death will come out in the media within the next month.

“It’s all going to come out in the media in the next 30 days,” he predicted. “You’ll read about it anyway. I just don’t feel free to talk about it.”

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 back on July 24, 2025. The reported cause of death for “The Hulkster” was attributed to an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Becky Lynch Claims Top Former WWE Star Used To Blacklist Women Wrestlers After Sleeping With Them

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)