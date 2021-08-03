WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today and issued a statement on his departure from the company.

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that Flair had asked for his WWE release, and then was granted the departure. Flair was reportedly frustrated with creative decisions, and went to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon directly. WWE then confirmed the departure with an announcement this morning.

The Nature Boy noted in today’s Twitter statement that he is not upset with WWE. He said the two sides have a different vision for his future, and he wishes them continued success.

You can read Flair’s full statement below:

“I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me. I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I’m Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I’m In Right Now, Where I’m Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!,” Flair wrote.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the tweet from Flair:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.