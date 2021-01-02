The legendary Ric Flair recently spoke with WWE UK to talk about a variety of subjects, including who the Nature Boy believes to be the most famous WWE talents ever. He names longtime rival Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker as those talents, claiming that they stand out more than anybody.

I think Hulk is one of two or three guys that are the most famous people to ever be around, part of, or participate in the history of WWE. The others being, in my estimation, Steve Austin and The Undertaker. The three of them, I think, stand out more than anybody I can think of. Any time I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk was an opportunity to be in the ring with the flagship of WWE.

Flair would later double-down on Hogan, referring to the Immortal One as WWE’s Golden Goose.

I could list four or five other guys too but he was the ‘Golden Goose’ and he represented everything that the company wanted and not only competed at the highest level, he was the Make-a-Wish king long before it was recognized as much publicly as it is now. He took time for the kids at every show. He worked hard and he just represented. I was thrilled to even have the opportunity to work against him.

Flair is set to appear for WWE on their upcoming Raw legends night.