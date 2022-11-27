Ric Flair has a new documentary on the way from WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi that will air on Peacock about his life and career.

Flair recently talked about it on his To Be The Man podcast and noted that Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Steve Austin will all be featured.

“I’m thankful because the reason I’m throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn’s in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it’s so spot on.” “As promised, they didn’t pull any punches. Not one. They didn’t pull any punches and that’s what makes it so good. It’s what I felt. It’s what I’ve experienced. It’s what I’ve gone through. It’s what I’ve done to myself. It’s the bad choices that I made in life. The good choices I’ve made in life. My family responded honestly. It talks about the airplane crash. It talks about me getting hit by lightning. It talks about me being sick. I was blown away by it.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes