WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more.

During it, the legendary wrestler explained why he thinks why he feels Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker of all-time:

“I don’t think twice. The greatest performer in our business of all time is Shawn Michaels. That’s hard to argue. He can work both ways. You know, he’s a phenomenal babyface and all that, but when he was younger, Shawn can be a prick, which made it real and it came across. I mean, Shawn is the first guy to do the moonsault and all that. If you think about it, those matches he had with Taker, even despite their size difference. Literally, he carried me in that match in 24. So I think that I had a lot of influence on the young guys, like him and Hunter and that, and certainly, there’s a place for me in that, but I can’t ever tell you that my skill was that of Shawn Michaels.”

