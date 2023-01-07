For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns.

Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

Ric Flair recently stated that Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton, who is sidelined after undergoing surgery, should step up to face Reigns if The Rock isn’t available on his To Be The Man podcast.

“Well, as I said before, my first preference, I’m tied with two things. I’d like to see Cody and/or Randy Orton, if is back. I don’t think Randy, I looked it up, I don’t think Randy and Roman have ever worked, except in a tag match maybe. But obviously Cody, Cody was on fire when he got injured. And I mean, he brings so much energy and I mean, he has really become a hell of a talent, and I think that’d be a great match also. Now it’s sold out, they can do what they want, I think it’s sold out on both nights already.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes