Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he explained why he thinks The Ultimate Warrior shouldn’t have been inducted in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I mean, here’s the deal, you hold up the company, then you sue them – which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame… There’s a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for – I can’t figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff is gone awry politically and they’re always wanting to heal damaged situations, which I admire them for.” “But, it certainly doesn’t mean that someone needs to be in the Hall of Fame. To me that should be based on skill, ability and what you’ve done in the business.”

