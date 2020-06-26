Ric Flair No Longer Set To Appear At WWE Tapings Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

According to Wrestling News, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will no longer be appearing at WWE tapings from the Performance Center due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the company. Reports are that Flair has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus but it is not known what his most recent test results are.
The Nature Boy has been in the corner of Randy Orton for the last few weeks on WWE television as The Viper reinvents his Legend Killer persona. He assisted Orton in his quick bout against Christian, and accompanied him on last week’s show as he stood toe to toe with The Big Show.
Stay tuned for updates. You can read more about the initial breakout in WWE here.
