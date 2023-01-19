Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it.

The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.

How he doesn’t like women bleeding but wants the men to do it more:

I don’t like it. I mean, I guess everybody’s got their own opinion, but I certainly wouldn’t want to see Charlotte bleeding. I think there should be more with the guys. No matter how you look at it, how do you put two people in a cage match?

Thinks blood will take away from the athleticism that the women can showcase:

Ten years ago, every time we hit the cage, we’re bleeding. Now nothing happens. That’s one thing I don’t like. I don’t like the girls in a cage match for sure because I think it limits their ability, their athleticism, and their ability to do athletic things like off-the-top rope and that.

