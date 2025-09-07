Ric Flair is “The Nature Boy.”

And according to most, he’s the single greatest professional wrestler in the history of the sport.

Others disagree.

During a recent interview with Escapist Magazine, Flair was asked about Bret Hart’s comments about Gunther’s chops and Bret’s technical prowess in the ring.

“Oh, I agree with Bret as far as being one of the greatest technical performers of all time,” Flair stated. “That goes without saying. But Bret never liked to get smacked, and that’s the way I worked. We laugh about it now, but he just hated getting chopped. But for me with someone like Ricky Steamboat, you must have seen our matches. I hit Steamboat as hard as I could.”

Flair continued, “I hit Sting as hard as I could and the people could feel it. Especially when you’re out on the floor. I even watched a match between me and The Rock recently. I was smacking the hell out of The Rock. He didn’t care.”

As far as Gunther, however, Flair made it clear that he’s got a great look, but noted Pat McAfee is a better athlete than him, and that Gunther isn’t in Flair’s league.

“For Gunther, I haven’t watched him enough, but what they find fascinating about Gunther is his look,” Flair said. “He has a tremendous look. Because when he wrestled Pat McAfee. Pat McAfee was 10 times the athlete that he is. But Gunther has a great look. His facials are great and all that. But if you’re comparing him to me, come on, there’s levels to the game.”