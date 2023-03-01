MJF will be defending the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday.

Ric Flair recently talked about the match on his To Be The Man podcast and how he thinks MJF will win it.

“Well, first of all, I love those kinds of matches,” Flair said. “You know how I feel about it because there are so few people that can pull them off because they have to go 60 minutes, right? That alone is an art in itself and I don’t give a shit what anybody says. They certainly have the ability, but a lot of it will depend on timing and pacing. It’s gonna require it to be really good and they’ll be judged by guys like me very heavily because they always say, ‘Oh, the old time guys couldn’t do it.’ Me and Steamboat could do it standing on our heads. Me and Ricky Morton could do it standing on our heads, and we didn’t sit in rest holds and headlocks and shit like that. Some guys you had too, but there’s some guys that can go an hour without blinking an eye, Harley, Jack Brisco. I mean it’s a lost art because guys don’t have to do it. But I think the audience will love it. I expect both guys, because they’re really good, to put on a great performance, but time will tell. The last 15 minutes makes it or breaks it. Actually the last 10 minutes. They gotta save everything they have for the last 10 minutes because they can forget about the first 45 and wish it hadn’t even happened until the last 10. That’s when we’ll see what they got. That’s a lot of pressure.”

When asked who he thinks is going to win the match, Flair responded with, “MJF.”

