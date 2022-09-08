WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says a movie is being made about his life, and feelers have been sent to a Hollywood A-Lister about playing him.

A recent episode of Flair’s “To Be The Man” podcast saw Conrad Thompson relay a fan question to Flair, about who he would like to see play him in a movie. Flair said a movie is being made about his life, and feelers have been sent to actor Bradley Cooper about taking the starring role. There is no deal in place, but Flair is hopeful Cooper will star as him.

“Well, there’s talks right now that I can’t mention. They are making a movie about my life and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper,” Flair revealed. “I could see him doing that. I could se him.. that’s the only name that’s come up I don’t.. That’s only rumored. I mean, I’ve heard it officially, but it’s not in place. So ladies and gentlemen, it’s not true that he’s playing Ric Flair. I’ve heard they’ve talked to him, that’s it. Bradley Cooper is not playing me in a movie, yet. I hope he does.”

If they can’t land Cooper, Flair has another Hollywood heavyweight in mind for the starring role – Chris Pratt.

“You know who else I like? Chris Pratt,” Flair said. “That TV show Terminal List is unbelievable. Have you seen it? On Prime? Oh, you’ve gotta see Terminal List, it’s phenomenal.”

Conrad said he’s heard actor Sebastian Stan wants to portray The Nature Boy in a movie, and Flair said he’s heard the same thing.

Flair’s comments on Cooper are interesting as back in 2019 he told TMZ Sports that he’d like to see Cooper play him in the untitled biopic being made about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, which has actor Chris Hemsworth starring as The Hulkster. For what it’s worth, Flair mentioned in that TMZ interview that “The Rock is going to make a movie about me that Hulk won’t be able to compete with,” and it was later reported that WWE and The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions were collaborating on a Flair film, but there’s been no update since early 2020.

Regarding the Hogan movie, Hemsworth noted earlier this summer that the movie is still “a while away” and still in the development stage. “If that comes to fruition, great, [director] Todd Phillips is brilliant. I haven’t ripped any shirts off yet, but you’ll be the first to hear about it when I do.”

